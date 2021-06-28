Armenia to have no future without solving important problems with Azerbaijan - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Armenia faced and still has three global problems both before and after the elections, Russian historian and political analyst, professor Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

These problems will have to be solved by the new composition of the National Assembly and the government, which will sooner or later be approved by the Parliament, Kuznetsov said.

“The first problem is the refusal from Karabakh and its official recognition as a part of Azerbaijan, the second is the demarcation of the state border with Azerbaijan, followed by the signing of a peace treaty with it, the third is the opening of the Zangezur corridor. Currently, it does not matter which of these problems will be solved first, and which - the second or the third, the sequence does not play a role here. Without solving all these three problems as a whole, Armenia will have no future, and it will only have a depressive dull present with no hope for the future. In any case, the population of this country and its leadership will have to choose between ambition and prosperity, and they will have to make this choice on their own,” said the historian.

The Russian political analyst also commented on the fact that Armenia is still talking about the "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", which no longer exists.

“Armenia's opinion on this issue can be disregarded as a statistical error,” he stressed.

“It is clear that such statements are aimed primarily for the internal audience, in order to maintain faith in a bright future in a part of society. By doing so, official Yerevan plays up to some of its external partners. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron, who will have another election race for the presidency in 2022, and the votes of the Armenian diaspora will come in handy for him. If now Armenian officials suddenly declare that there is no longer any Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, then Macron will look like a jester who does not understand the realities of the international situation, which will deal a serious blow to his already low electoral rating,” Kuznetsov said.