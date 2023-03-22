Armenian false propaganda machine entangles in its own lies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Armenian propaganda machine, which leads the world in spreading fake news in the hope of lulling the international community, has faltered, entangling in its own lies, Trend reports.

So, on March 21, Armenians reported that an Armenian serviceman "getting lost, approached the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in a vehicle and was captured".

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan refuted this fake, after which the Armenian Defense Ministry finally published official information, also refuting the fake of the Armenians themselves.

It was revealed that the "hero" was found as a result of search and rescue operations and nothing threatens his life.

The issue seemed to be settled, but Armenian propaganda didn’t give up, went further and came up with more dramatic news.

According to the Armenian media, Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in accordance with trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] allegedly "went over to the Azerbaijani side to take the captured and came under fire from Azerbaijani soldiers, two were injured and one of them died in the hospital, despite the efforts of Armenian doctors".

So why the Russian peacekeepers "went over to the Azerbaijani side" if that "lost" Armenian soldier wasn’t captured, is alive and feels well?

The story hasn’t ended. Later it "turned out" that the two Russian peacekeepers who "were wounded" nevertheless went to the hospital, but now with injuries instead of "gunshot wounds".

That is, all the efforts of Armenian propagandists, as always, were vain. The question arises: when will they get tired of this game of self-exposure?