With support of US Georgia brings in new medicine to completely defeat Hepatitis C

With the help of the United States, Georgia will bring in new medicine which is likely to completely defeat Hepatitis C in Georgia by 2020, Agenda.ge reports.

Head of the Georgian National Centre of Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze stated today that the medicine will be brought to Georgia in December.

In partnership with the American company Gilead, Georgia launched a large-scale Hepatitis C Elimination Program in 2015.

Around 45,000 people have gone through medical treatment for Hepatitis C in Georgia since then, 98 percent of which were cured.

“The new medicine will help us cure the remaining two percent,” Gamkrelidze said.

Typically, the treatment costs €110,000 per person, which would be unaffordable for the majority of Georgians.

Gilead initially sent Sofosbuvir and Harvoni medicines for the treatment of Hepatitis C.

Gamkrelidze has not named the medicine which will be provided in December.

Georgia had one of the highest estimated virus prevalence rates in the world, affecting 6.7 percent of the population.

