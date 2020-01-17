New US Ambassador to Georgia sworn in

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend

Kelly Degnan was sworn in as new US Ambassador to Georgia at the US Department of State, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

David Hale, the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The White House presented the candidacy of Kelly Degnan for post of US Ambassador to Georgia in September 2019. The Senate approved Degnan’s candidacy in December 2019.

Degnan previously served as a political adviser to the commander of the US Naval Forces Europe-US Naval Forces Africa. A native of California, Degnan’s career has spanned 25 years and has included senior diplomatic postings to Italy, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Turkey.

Degnan also served as the deputy executive secretary of the State Department, political counsellor at the US mission to NATO, and special assistant to the secretary of state. Degnan speaks Italian, French, Turkish and Urdu.

Elizabeth Rood has served as acting ambassador to Georgia since Ambassador Ian Kelly departed in March 2018.

---

