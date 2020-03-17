Georgia closes ski resorts to prevent coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian ski resorts are closing down temporarily to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the government of Georgia is placing a limit on crowds and closing public places.

The winter season will thus come to a likely early close in Gudauri, Bakuriani, Goderdzei, Tetnuldi and Hatsvali ski resorts.

Meanwhile, the government also recommended cafés, restaurants and bars to temporarily restrict direct service to citizens and to offer takeout and delivery services instead.

Visitor centers in Georgia’s protected areas also closed for 10 days starting March 14, said the Agency of Protected Areas of Georgia.

As of now Georgia, has 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In total, 1,008 people are under quarantine in Georgia and 64 others remain in hospitals under the observation of doctors.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356