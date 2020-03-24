Georgia confirms 66 cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Sixty-six cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia since February 26, 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, nine of the 66 patients have recovered.

No deaths have been reported in the country so far.

Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Marina Ezugbaia stated that the health condition of only three of the 57 patients infected with the virus is critical.

As of now, 3,320 people in Georgia are under quarantine and 235 persons are in the hospitals.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.