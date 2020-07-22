Wizz air and Ryanair not to fulfill regular flights in Georgia either from august

According to the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, there will be no regular flights from Georgia in August except Paris, Munich and Riga, Trend reports citing bm.ge.

Respectively, low-cost airlines - Ryanair and Wizz Air - will not fly to Georgia in August. The Minister confirms that these airlines demanded high frequency of flights in Georgia, which was rejected by the government due to the epidemiological situation.

According to Natia Turnava, WizzAir was officially ready to resume flights to 10 destinations, but the country is not ready for that. The minister also said that the country should protect the gains of what is called health.