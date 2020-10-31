Elections proceeding peacefully, no serious violations so far in Georgia - Interior Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) says parliamentary elections are proceeding peacefully and no serious violations have taken place so far throughout the country, Trend reports via the MIA.

"As MIA has already informed the public, special mobile police groups have been created in order to ensure public order and a safe election environment throughout the day. The MIA will proactively inform the public regarding the possible violations during the election process”, said Deputy Interior Minister Nino Tsatsiashvili.

Mobile police groups have been created in every region of Georgia in order to ensure a free and peaceful environment on October 31.

The International Relations Department of the MIA will be responsible to ensure the exchange of information with international observers regarding the duties and responsibilities of police on election day, while the Human Rights Protection and Quality Monitoring Department of the MIA have been designated as a contact point for the representatives of the Public Defender of Georgia (Ombudsman).

Local observation missions and non-governmental organizations will have to provide information regarding violations to the Legal Department and the Human Rights Protection and Quality Monitoring Department of the MIA.

Georgians are heading to the polls to elect the country’s 10th national legislature since independence in 1991.

