Georgia considers Oxford-AstraZeneca, China-made COVID-19 vaccines
“Georgia considers purchasing two coronavirus vaccines,” the Head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Centre, Tengiz Tsertsvadze said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
One of the vaccines is a highly trusted China-made vaccine, noted Tsertsvadze.
“We discuss Oxford-AstraZeneca and China-made COVID-19 vaccines. China’s vaccine is highly-reliable. They know the virus structure better as the virus emerged from China,” Tsertsvadze added.
