Georgian Health Minister tests positive with COVID-19

Georgia 1 June 2021 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian Health Minister tests positive with COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Minister of IDPs, Labor, Health and Social Affairs, Ekaterine Tikaradze, has been tested positive with COVID-19, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the minister feels well.

She is in self-isolation and continues to work remotely. Other employees, who had contact with the minister, are also in self-isolation.

Georgia reported 1,233 coronavirus cases, 1,002 recoveries, and 31 deaths on June 1.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 676 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 126 cases, and the Adjara region with 102 cases.

A total of 32,930 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 22,831 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,099 were PCR tests.

---

