Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 6

Georgia reported 3,780 coronavirus cases, 2 052 recoveries, and 30 deaths on August 6, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,640 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 628 cases, and the Imereti region with 395 cases.

A total of 41,907 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 25,167 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,740 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9.02 percent, while 8.05 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 440,353, among them, 395,505 people recovered and 6,016 died.

There are 49 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,369 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,472 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of August 6, 583,647 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

