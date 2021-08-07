Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 4,216 coronavirus cases, 1,735 recoveries, and 38 deaths on August 7, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,889 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 620 cases, and the Imereti region with 464 cases.

A total of 45,351 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,470 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,881 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9.3 percent, while 8.33 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 444,569, among them, 397,240 people recovered and 6 054 died.

There are 42 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,523 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of August 7, 606,988 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935