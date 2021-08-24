Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 5,924 new cases of coronavirus, 4,777 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 57,840 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.
Meanwhile, 47,288 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 35,185 of the 47,288 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,103 were PCR tests.
The new 5,924 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 2,302 cases
Adjara - 629 cases
Imereti - 803 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 376 cases
Shida Kartli - 381 cases
Guria - 157 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 412 cases
Kakheti - 537 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 165 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 77 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 85 cases.
Some 10.93 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
As reported, 458,265 of the 523,022 patients have recovered, while 6,891 have died from the virus.
