Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,924 new cases of coronavirus, 4,777 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 57,840 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.

Meanwhile, 47,288 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 35,185 of the 47,288 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,103 were PCR tests.

The new 5,924 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 2,302 cases

Adjara - 629 cases

Imereti - 803 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 376 cases

Shida Kartli - 381 cases

Guria - 157 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 412 cases

Kakheti - 537 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 165 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 77 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 85 cases.

Some 10.93 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

As reported, 458,265 of the 523,022 patients have recovered, while 6,891 have died from the virus.

