Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases, 5,177 recoveries, and 45 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 46,107 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 27,157 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,950 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 707,290, among them 647,878 people recovered and 9,918 died.

There are 51 people quarantined, 6,271 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 996 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of October 28, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,951 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

