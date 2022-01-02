Georgia reports 796 coronavirus cases
Georgia reported 796 coronavirus cases, 3,291 recoveries, and 45 deaths on January 2, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.
13,441 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 7,181 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,260 were PCR tests.
The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5,92%, while 5,67% in the past week.
Georgia’s total case tally reached 937,640 among them, 900,159 people recovered and 13,905 died.
There are 59 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,507 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 814 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.
