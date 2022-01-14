Georgia cuts Covid quarantine, isolation period
Georgian government will cut the minimum self-isolation and quarantine period effective Monday, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia announced on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Below are the main takeaways of her press point:
- People with COVID-19 should isolate/quarantine for 8 days if they are mild, asymptomatic and their symptoms are resolving (within 24 hours); followed by strict mask use for 5 days;
- Patients with moderate or severe cases should isolate/quarantine for at least 10 days with resolving symptoms (within 24 hours); followed by strict mask use for 5 days;
- As to those exposed to COVID-19, double-jabbed and boosted people do not need to quarantine in the 90 days since their second or third dose, while COVID-19 recovered patients will be required to isolate for 10 days, followed by strict mask use.
- Unvaccinated people should stay in quarantine for 8 days after exposure and wear a mask for 9-12 days.
