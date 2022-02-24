Georgia's food market to get more competitive via int'l support - UNIDO (Exclusive)

Georgia 24 February 2022 19:30 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia's food market to get more competitive via int'l support - UNIDO (Exclusive)
Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran holds Khojaly Genocide commemoration ceremony
Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran holds Khojaly Genocide commemoration ceremony
Iran closely following incidents in Ukraine – MFA
Iran closely following incidents in Ukraine – MFA
Iranian FM meets Borrell in Munich
Iranian FM meets Borrell in Munich
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan increases lending to individuals, legal entities Economy 20:37
Azerbaijan boosts manufacturing output - minister Economy 20:22
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 19:49
Kazakhstan increases oil extraction Business 19:33
Azerbaijan finds mass grave in Khojavand district (PHOTO) Society 19:30
Georgia's food market to get more competitive via int'l support - UNIDO (Exclusive) Georgia 19:30
Azerbaijan to set up ASAN service centers in number of regions Economy 19:29
Turkey's oil exports to Georgia down Oil&Gas 18:47
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Feb.24 Uzbekistan 18:41
Uzbekistan starts construction of new wind farm in Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 18:23
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Austrian Federal President Politics 18:22
Preparations for World Championship in Baku in full swing - head coach of Azerbaijani National Team in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 18:21
Russia's Foreign Ministry corrects previously published distorted text of Turkmenchay Treaty Politics 18:16
Ukrainian gas stations limiting fuel sales Europe 18:15
Georgia shares natural gas balance in 2021, forecast for 2022 Oil&Gas 18:13
AZAL and LOT Polish Airlines discuss prospects for cooperation Economy 18:06
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 17:55
India, France working together to uphold international law: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar Other News 17:52
Sri Lankan, Bhutanese Ministers extend thanks to India for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic Other News 17:52
Hasan: Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood Other News 17:47
ITBP mountaineers summit Eastern Ladakh peak in extreme weather conditions Other News 17:46
Azerbaijan talks safety of its drivers operating int'l road shipments in Ukraine Society 17:44
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 17:41
Turkmenistan sees increase in export of cotton to EU Business 17:41
Uzbek Uztekstilprom association to develop further co-op with number of int’l organizations Uzbekistan 17:38
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Detects Solar Proton Events: Space Agency ISRO Other News 17:31
Azerbaijani athletes talk positive mood before Acrobatic Gymnastics World Competitions Society 17:23
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum announces tender on storage facility construction Tenders 17:12
Hotline for Azerbaijanis opened in Ukraine Society 17:06
Uzbekistan reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 17:03
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan boosts revenues from communications services in January 2022 Economy 17:01
Azerbaijan confirms 1,755 more COVID-19 cases, 4,517 recoveries Society 16:37
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:36
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments on vehicles insurance in 2021 Transport 16:34
Iran to produce Euro-4 gasoline at its refineries Oil&Gas 16:34
UNIDO continues providing support to Georgia's energy sector (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 16:30
Press secretary of Russia's President talks objectives of Russia's military operation in Ukraine Russia 16:29
Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF carries out international raising awareness campaign for recognition of Khojaly tragedy Society 16:27
Ukraine reports breakthrough of border by Russian soldiers in Kyiv Oblast Russia 16:21
Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan trade turnover drops in 1M2022 Business 16:16
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents hold phone conversations Turkey 16:09
More than 7 million people infected with COVID-19 in Iran Society 16:03
Azerbaijan unveils investments in fixed capital of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Economy 15:58
Maersk Drilling’s non-current assets down in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:53
Ukraine's Armed Forces report shooting down second Russian helicopter Europe 15:38
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan registers increase in agricultural production value Economy 15:37
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 15:28
Maersk Drilling sees decrease in revenues from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:26
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan slightly increases Economy 15:19
Renewable energy not expensive anymore: lessons learned from gas crisis Oil&Gas 15:01
Ukraine to provide its citizens with weapons - President Zelenskyy Europe 14:54
Azerbaijan holding Command-Staff Exercises with Land Forces formations Politics 14:53
Hydrogen to have major role in power industry Oil&Gas 14:48
Indian Navy’s MILAN exercise to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 25 Other News 14:41
Almost all Western media reps I talked to have biased attitude towards Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:37
Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution signs several agreements (PHOTO) Economy 14:37
Azerbaijan working very closely with Russia, our relations with Ukraine developing - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan registers increase in loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 14:32
Armenia has only one or two Russian schools only for servicemen - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 14:24
Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Russia Russia 14:22
Georgia’s cars re-export to Kazakhstan surges Georgia 14:21
ASAN Service shares plans for Azerbaijan's liberated territories Economy 14:19
Chinese manufacturer eyes expansion in Georgia Georgia 14:19
Uzbekistan SMEs to benefit from US $15 million financing facility from ITFC Uzbekistan 14:14
First vaccination in world introduced in Dec. 2020 in US, Azerbaijan started vaccination on Jan. 18, 2021 - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 14:11
Superior customer service is Nar's priority Economy 13:55
Turkmenistan can invest, succeed in renewable energy development – EU ambassador Oil&Gas 13:53
Iran discloses value of Kerman Province’s trade turnover Business 13:52
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry appeals to compatriots living in Ukraine Politics 13:42
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:40
Azerbaijan officially appealed to SCO Secretariat several years ago to raise our status - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:38
Iran shares data on its exports via Mazandaran Province customs Business 13:37
Ukraine evacuating Kryvyi Rih residents after Russian missile attacks on tank brigade warehouses Europe 13:26
If Russia isn't in CSTO, no one to remember this organization - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:23
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by President of World Economic Forum (VIDEO) Politics 13:12
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia co-op format may be created in near future - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:10
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:09
Iran boosts non-oil exports through Sarakhs railway Business 13:08
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:00
Georgia introduces renewed tax conditions Georgia 12:59
8 road maps adopted by Russia, Azerbaijan being implemented - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:55
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:55
Signing of Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan - result of very important work over many years - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:53
I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:52
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Oil&Gas 12:50
Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in 2021 Uzbekistan 12:43
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases grow by almost 133,000 Russia 12:37
Turkmenistan to enter WTO accession talks Business 12:34
Azerbaijan reveals passenger traffic to liberated areas Society 12:30
Gas transit through Ukraine continues - Russian Gazprom Russia 12:25
Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Ukraine's Kyiv Uzbekistan 12:17
Iran to launch credit line for trade with Africa Business 12:12
Ukraine reports casualties from Russian attacks Europe 12:11
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Saudi Arabia Politics 12:10
Visit of Azerbaijani MPs to Armenia as part of Euronest Parliamentary Assembly meeting ends Politics 11:59
Is TANAP ready for capacity expansion amid growing energy demand? Oil&Gas 11:48
AZAL changes route on flights from Baku to Moscow Transport 11:47
Learning from Covid, Modi govt plans big AI push for disease surveillance across India Other News 11:44
India emerged as winner in COVID management, showcased rise of human spirit: AIIMS expert Other News 11:39
All news