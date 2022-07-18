Number of visitors from Tajikistan to Georgia up in June 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Georgia recorded an increase in the number of visitors arriving from Tajikistan in June 2022, Trend reports via the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

In Georgia, the total number of visitors from Tajikistan in June 2022 amounted to 651 people, which is an increase of 52.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021 (426 people).

Moreover, the number of people visiting Georgia from Tajikistan in June 2022 also increased by 10.7 percent compared to May 2022 (588 people).

Meanwhile, the total number of visitors arriving in Georgia in the reporting month amounted to 445,894 people, which is almost three times more than the same month of 2021 (156,189 people).