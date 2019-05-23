Best Buy CEO says more China tariffs will impact U.S. shoppers

23 May 2019 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Best Buy Co Inc warned on Thursday that price increases from another possible round of tariffs on Chinese imports will be felt by U.S. shoppers, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“The impact of tariffs at 25% will result in price increases and will be felt by U.S. consumers,” Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly said on a post-earnings call, adding that it was premature to speculate on the impact of further tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% earlier in May, and was expected to implement another round of levies that would impact consumer goods ranging from cellphones and laptops to footwear.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek Commodity Exchange establishes business ties with Chicago Mercantile Exchange
Economy 16:47
China actively develops Turkmenistan’s Bagtyyarlyk field
Oil&Gas 16:30
China calls out U.S. 'wrong actions' as Huawei ban rattles supply chains
World 16:17
Pompeo slams release of "American Taliban" as unconscionable
World 15:40
German envoy visits Iran to mediate as tensions rise
World 15:13
Turkmenistan remains key gas supplier to China
Oil&Gas 14:03
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends opening ceremony of exhibition of well-known artist (PHOTO)
Society 17:42
Main forms of customs offenses in CIS announced
Economy 17:37
Turkey's Trade Ministry discloses trade turnover with Syria
Turkey 17:33
OPEC+ leans towards renewing output deal
Oil&Gas 17:14
GM Uzbekistan resumes car exports to Ukraine
Economy 16:58
Uzbek Commodity Exchange establishes business ties with Chicago Mercantile Exchange
Economy 16:47
Azerbaijani gymnast talks upcoming 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 16:41
Water and gas ingress detected at Kazakhstan’s Kalamkas oil field
Oil&Gas 16:41
Total capital of Uzbek companies in Turkey more than quadrupled
Turkey 16:36