Trump says British Ambassador to the US 'has not served the UK well'

On Saturday, cables sent by the UK Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, to the Foreign Office containing the British diplomat's remarks on the US president were leaked to the media, provoking a hot debate regarding the status of the envoy’s career after an inquiry was ordered into the incident, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the UK ambassador to Washington "has not served the UK well," according to Reuters.

"We're not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well...So I can understand it and I can say things about him but I won't bother,"" the US president noted when asked about the leak.

In leaked diplomatic cables, the British diplomat reportedly acknowledged that Trump is “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent.”

According to CNN, in cables dating from 2017 to today, Darroch warned his bosses that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace” and described conflicts within the administration as “knife fights,” the report says.

Following the leaks, the UK Foreign Office ordered an inquiry into what was described as a “disgraceful” leak of confidential internal communiques, The Guardian reported.

Reacting to the incident, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt noted that the leaked documents represent the ambassador's personal view and should not be considered as the official position of the British government.

“We continue to think that under President Trump the US administration is not just highly effective but the best possible friend of the United Kingdom on the international stage,” Hunt claimed, cited by The Guardian.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news