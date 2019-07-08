Trump says British Ambassador to the US 'has not served the UK well'

8 July 2019 04:10 (UTC+04:00)

On Saturday, cables sent by the UK Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, to the Foreign Office containing the British diplomat's remarks on the US president were leaked to the media, provoking a hot debate regarding the status of the envoy’s career after an inquiry was ordered into the incident, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the UK ambassador to Washington "has not served the UK well," according to Reuters.

"We're not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well...So I can understand it and I can say things about him but I won't bother,"" the US president noted when asked about the leak.

In leaked diplomatic cables, the British diplomat reportedly acknowledged that Trump is “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent.”

According to CNN, in cables dating from 2017 to today, Darroch warned his bosses that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace” and described conflicts within the administration as “knife fights,” the report says.

Following the leaks, the UK Foreign Office ordered an inquiry into what was described as a “disgraceful” leak of confidential internal communiques, The Guardian reported.

Reacting to the incident, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt noted that the leaked documents represent the ambassador's personal view and should not be considered as the official position of the British government.

“We continue to think that under President Trump the US administration is not just highly effective but the best possible friend of the United Kingdom on the international stage,” Hunt claimed, cited by The Guardian.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S.-led airstrike kills 3 IS militants in northern Iraq
World 05:16
Iran further ceases its commitments to JCPOA
Nuclear Program 7 July 19:28
US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested over allegations of sex trafficking minors
World 7 July 07:17
'Massive explosion' at Florida shopping plaza leaves 21 injured
World 7 July 00:25
Qatar's emir to meet with Trump on July 9
Other News 6 July 11:25
China says briefed by U.S. on latest Trump-Kim meeting
China 6 July 10:01
Latest
U.S.-led airstrike kills 3 IS militants in northern Iraq
World 05:16
Dani Alves named Copa America's best player
World 04:33
Venezuela opposition says it will meet Maduro envoys in Norway-mediated talks
World 03:27
One killed, two injured in multi-vehicle collision near Ottawa
US 03:23
Brazil wins 2019 Copa America football cup
World 02:30
Pompeo warns Iran of further sanctions after expansion of its nuclear program
World 02:05
Greek PM Tsipras congratulates new democracy leader Mitsotakis on winning parliamentary elections
Europe 01:05
Syrians return to their home city by Lebanese border in state-organized trip
World 00:29
Malta to relocate migrants on German rescue ship
World 00:26