Canada: two teens thought missing named as suspects in double murder

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 were initially considered missing persons after their burning truck was discovered on Friday near the the town of Dease Lake in British Columbia, 500km south on the same road, Trend reports citing Telegraph.

But the two men have since been spotted in northern Saskatchewan, RCMP spokesperson Janelle Shoihet told a news conference on Tuesday, although she did not say exactly when or where they were seen. They were spotted driving a grey 2011 Toyota RAV 4.

“Given these latest developments, Kam and Bryer are no longer considered missing,” Shoihet said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police now consider the two teenagers to be suspects in the murders of Fowler and Deese – as well as that of a second unidentified man whose body was found several miles away from McLeod and Schmegelsky’s burning truck. Police have not named the third victim or released the manner of his death.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news