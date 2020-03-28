NATO praises Georgia’s efforts against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has praised the efforts of the Georgian government against the the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Stoltenberg said that the country is coping with the virus successfully.

NATO Secretary General phoned Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to relay this message and say that the NATO foreign ministerial on April 3-4 will be held in a restricted manner, Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

"NATO stands by the Georgian government and its people in the fight against the coronavirus,” Stoltenberg said.

The ministry said that Zalkaliani briefed Stoltenberg about the measures being taken by the Georgian government to contain the spread of the virus.

"NATO-Georgia relations have also been discussed. Stoltenberg welcomed the ongoing, democratic process in the country. He said that NATO will continue work to provide further support for Georgia,” the ministry stated.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia stands at 81.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

