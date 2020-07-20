Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 166,000 in past day - WHO

More than 166,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 19, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 14 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 19, as many as 14,043,176 novel coronavirus cases and 597,583 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 166,735 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,496.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,376,748. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 70,377 and the number of deaths - by 2,777 and reached 305,285.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,060,525 and the number of fatalities is 206,965. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,195 and the number of deaths - by 281.

Southeast Asia has 1,391,407 cases and 33,543 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 43,453 and the number of deaths - by 636.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,544,143), Brazil (2,046,328), India (1,077,618), Russia (771,546), South Africa (350,879), Peru (345,637), Mexico (331,298), Chile (328,846), the United Kingdom (294,070), and Iran (271,606).