UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list

The UAE has added 38 individuals and 15 entities to its terror designation list, according to state-run WAM news agency, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The decision, WAM stated, comes within the framework of the UAE's efforts to target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism and its associated activities.

The UAE labeled four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, six Nigerians, two Iraqis, one each from India, Afghanistan, Britain, Saint Kitts-Navis, Russia, and Jordan.