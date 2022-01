One protester dies as security forces confront crowds in Khartoum

One protester was killed as security forces confronted thousands of people protesting against military rule in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday, medics linked to the demonstrations said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 27-year-old, Mohamed Yousef Ismail, was hit in the chest, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said.

There was no immediate statement from the military rulers who have been trying to contain a series of protests across Sudan since they took power on Oct. 25.

Security forces fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowds who were marching in defiance of a ban on demonstrations, a Reuters reporter said.

Protesters got within about 2 km (1 mile) of the presidential palace on the banks of the Blue Nile before security forces blocked their way in the early afternoon and started chasing protesters back and forth.

"We go out to demonstrate so that our children can live under a civil, democratic state in the future. We won't allow our children's future to be confiscated," protester Mohamed Abdelrahman, a 51-year-old government employee, said.

Armed soldiers and military vehicles were deployed across the capital for the first time in recent weeks in an apparent show of force.