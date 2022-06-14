Ecuador indigenous groups block road to protest economic policies

Indigenous groups in Ecuador were blocking some highways with mounds of earth and burning tires on Monday, kicking off what they say will be an indefinite protest against the economic policies of conservative President Guillermo Lasso, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Indigenous and social organizations are asking Lasso for 10 concessions, including that he freeze gasoline costs at a lower price, stop additional oil and mining development, and extend deadlines for small farmers to pay off debts with banks.

Lasso in October froze prices for the most-used gasoline and for diesel at higher rates than had been in place before he took office, sparking protests that ended when the government opened talks with indigenous groups and others.