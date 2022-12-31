WHO, China discuss current COVID situation

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
31 December 2022
Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday discussed the current COVID situation with senior officials of China's National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, according to a statement posted on the organization's website, Trend reports citing TASS.

WHO reiterated its request to regularly share data on the current epidemiological situation and recalled the importance of vaccination, revaccination, monitoring and timely publication of information to formulate accurate risk assessments and effective responses.

"WHO called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support on these areas," the statement said.

