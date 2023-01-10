Armenia hints at leaving CSTO as Pashinyan turning back on Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Armenia will not host the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises scheduled for 2023, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference, citing the statement of the Armenian MoD, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia considers it inappropriate to conduct the CSTO "Indestructible Brotherhood" exercises in the current situation.

"These exercises, at least this year, will not be held in Armenia," the PM stated.

Amid the ongoing anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia that are growing stronger day after day, Pashinyan seems to be testing how far he can go without receiving a response from Russia.

At this point, it seems that Armenia will keep making 'unfriendly' steps towards Russia, which, one by one, may lead to Armenia leaving the CSTO.

As for the ongoing anti-Russian rhetoric in Armenia, it continues, backed by protests against Russia, including calls for the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Gyumri.