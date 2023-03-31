IMF board approves $15.6 bln loan package for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine, part of a broader $115 billion international support package to help the country meet urgent funding needs, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The decision clears the way for an immediate disbursement of about $2.7 billion to Kyiv, the Fund said in a statement.

The Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan is the first major financing program approved by the IMF for a country involved in a large-scale war. Ukraine's previous $5-billion IMF program expired last year.