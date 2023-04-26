Brazilian president calls for dialogue and political negotiation

Peace will be achieved only by "dialogue and political negotiation", Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday in Portugal, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Those who believe in military solutions to current problems are fighting against the winds of history. No solution to any conflict, national or international, will be lasting if it is not based on dialogue and political negotiation," he said in his speech to the Portuguese parliament during a four-day official visit.

Lula da Silva noted that there has been "an increase in geopolitical tensions".

"It is necessary to speak of peace. To reach this goal, it is indispensable to tread the path of dialogue and diplomacy," he added.