Saudi club Al-Ittihad announces signing of Chelsea's Ngolo Kante

World Materials 21 June 2023 03:52 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Ngolo Kante, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup as part of the French national team, moved to Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia, the press service of the team announced, Trend reports.

N'Golo Kante joined the new team as a free agent as his contract with English club Chelsea expired after the end of the season.

On June 6, Al-Ittihad officially announced the signing of the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League champion Karim Benzema. The French striker signed an agreement with the club until 2026.

