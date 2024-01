BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all parties to refrain from actions that could escalate the situation in the Red Sea, Trend reports.

"The Secretary-General calls on all UN member states that protect their ships to do so in accordance with international law, as indicated in the resolution. The Secretary-General once again calls on all parties to prevent further escalation of the conflict in the Red Sea and the region," he stressed.