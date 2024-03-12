Hamas agrees to US ceasefire plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Palestinian Hamas movement agreed to the ceasefire plan proposed by the American side in the Gaza Strip, a source in the leadership of the movement said, Trend reports.

According to information, the initiative proposed by the United States provides for the cessation of hostilities in the enclave and the gradual return of displaced persons to their homes. A Hamas delegation will arrive in Cairo in the next few days to discuss the details of the deal and the timing of its implementation.

Hamas has not yet officially commented on this information.