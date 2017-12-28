Kuwait says to focus on humanitarian issues as non-permanent UNSC member

28 December 2017 00:24 (UTC+04:00)

Kuwait says to focus on humanitarian issues when it assumes the non-permanent membership seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC), effective in January 2018, said Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Kuwait will play an effective and influential role at the humanitarian level when it assumes the post for a 2018-2019 mandate, said the deputy minister at a seminar.

Humanitarian plights are currently among the security council priorities in shadow of prevalent conflicts across the globe, he said.

Kuwaiti envoys would coordinate with their colleagues from the other UNSC member states to avert flare-up of conflicts and strifes, he noted.

Speaking of its role in efforts to resolve the conflict in Yemen, he said Kuwait will play mediation role and seek to resolve strifes with peaceful means.

Kuwait, which had hosted talks among the Yemeni parties for three months, planned to ensure success of the forthcoming conference for re-constructing Iraq, due in February, added deputy minister.

On June 2, the UN General Assembly elected Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Poland and Peru as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council to serve a two-year term starting Jan. 1, 2018.

