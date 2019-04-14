Syria, Iran, Iraq mull linking railway network – reports

14 April 2019 04:37 (UTC+04:00)

Syria, Iran and Iraq plan to hold a trilateral meeting on the connection of their railway systems into one, a source in the Syrian Ministry of Transport said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Now, the countries are working on the resumption of the project connecting the railways of Syria, Iran and Iraq and are determining the date of the meeting between the representatives of the countries to develop the points of view", a source told the al-Watan newspaper on Saturday.

The aim of the strategic project, which was launched before the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011, is to provide Baghdad and Tehran with access to Syrian ports, according to the source.

Prior to the crisis, the Syrian side has completed 97 percent of the project, however during the war most railways have been destroyed, according to the source.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In late 2017, the victory over the Daesh terrorist group was declared in Syria and Iraq.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian FM Zarif appoints new senior assistant
Politics 00:23
Iranian-Azerbaijani railway to facilitate trade turnover
Economy 13 April 21:05
Export of goods from Iran's East Azerbaijan Province up by 52%
Economy 13 April 21:05
Iran's agricultural exports to Iraq via Mehran border exceeds $11B
Economy 13 April 17:37
Chinese subtract 8% for transfer of foreign currency to Iran due to sanctions
Economy 13 April 14:28
NIOC representative: Iranian oil will be put on sale at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 13 April 13:13
Latest
Mnuchin says hopes US-China trade talks nearing 'final round'
US 05:09
Several injured after powerful storms hit Texas
US 03:42
Multiple victims injured in Melbourne nightclub shooting - reports
Other News 02:36
Southwest conducted manufacturer-recommended reviews of 12 engines on its Boeing 737 Max planes
US 01:17
Iranian FM Zarif appoints new senior assistant
Politics 00:23
Swiss Tudor Scan Tech looking to take Uzbekistan's high-tech to new level (Exclusive)
Economy 13 April 23:17
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas swears in new government
Arab World 13 April 22:33
The world's largest plane just flew for the first time (VIDEO)
US 13 April 21:31
Training for female entrepreneurs to become more frequent in Azerbaijan's regions
Economy 13 April 21:29