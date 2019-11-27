Lebanese army says 4 men detained for attacking bank in Tripoli

27 November 2019 08:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Lebanese armed forces have detained four men, who broke a window of a bank and attacked the offices of a political party in the western city of Tripoli during ongoing anti-government protests, the army said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Due to the group attacking the offices of a political party and a bank branch, the army patrol has detained four people in Tripoli. One man threw a grenade at the servicemen, but it did not detonate", the statement said.
One serviceman was injured as a result of the men throwing stones at them during the time of the arrest. The detained are now being questioned, the statement added.

The rallies have grown violent and are now often accompanied by clashes between protesters and police. The situation escalated to the point where the government had to order the military to refrain from using excessive force against protesters.

