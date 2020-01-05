At Least 28 Killed in Raid Targeting Tripoli Military School

5 January 2020 03:08 (UTC+04:00)

At least 28 cadets at a military college located in the Libyan capital of Tripoli have reportedly been killed after an airstrike hit the facility on Saturday, local media said, sharing footage from an alleged scene after the attack, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

​Media reports, citing sources, blamed the air raid on Haftar's LNA forces. There has been no statement issued by the LNA.

"An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens more", a spokesman for the health ministry of the GNA, Amin al-Hashemi, said.

In December 2019, Haftar announced the beginning of a new military campaign to capture Tripoli, a conflict that has been underway since April 2019 and has resulted in ferocious fighting near the city's outskirts.

