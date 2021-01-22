Algeria reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 104,852 in total
Algeria on Thursday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the North Africa country to 104,852, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,853 after four new fatalities were recorded, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.
It said 216 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 71,403.
China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the pandemic in 2020.
In February 2020, Algeria sent a medical donation to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China sent several batches of medical aid to Algeria.
