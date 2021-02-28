Iraq reports 3,543 new COVID-19 cases, 692,241 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 3,543 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total nationwide infections to 692,241, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It also reported in a statement 18 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,383, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 2,820 to 632,998.

A total of 6,810,718 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 36,736 done during the day.

In another statement, the ministry said a batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in the capital city of Baghdad on Monday.

The Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs has approved the emergency use of China's Sinopharm and Britain's AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.