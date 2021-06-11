UNESCO to help rehabilitate 100 schools destroyed by Beirut blasts

The UNESCO launched a partnership with universities in Lebanon for the rehabilitation of 100 educational institutions destroyed by last year's blasts at Beirut port, Elnashra news website said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Financed by the Qatar Fund for Development, UNESCO will cooperate with the Lebanese University, the American University of Beirut and the Saint Joseph University to rehabilitate 100 universities and schools, according to Elnashra.

Two huge explosions rocked the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020, killing at least 200 people and wounding around 6,000 others, and destroying a big part of the Lebanese capital.