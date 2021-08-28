Saudi-led airstrikes kill 20 Houthis in Yemenф

Yemen's government announced on Friday that 20 Houthis were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition in the country's northeastern province of al-Jawf, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The airstrikes targeted the Houthis in al-Jawf's eastern part, according to a brief press statement released by the Yemeni Defence Ministry.

An armored vehicle and military trucks belonging to the Houthi militia were also destroyed in the airstrikes, said the ministry.