Saudi-led airstrikes kill 20 Houthis in Yemenф
Yemen's government announced on Friday that 20 Houthis were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition in the country's northeastern province of al-Jawf, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The airstrikes targeted the Houthis in al-Jawf's eastern part, according to a brief press statement released by the Yemeni Defence Ministry.
An armored vehicle and military trucks belonging to the Houthi militia were also destroyed in the airstrikes, said the ministry.
Latest
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO
Azerbaijan's First VP grateful to Rehabilitation Center for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders for birthday wishes (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO)
Annulment of all illegal documents remains priority for Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in France - ambassador
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive)
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador
Azerbaijani sailors continue to participate in Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)