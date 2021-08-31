Explosion rocks town in Lebanon’s northern district of Bcharre

A loud explosion was heard overnight Monday in Lebanon’s northern district of Bcharre, with local media reporting that the incident occurred inside of a gas station, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Initial reports indicated that the explosion occurred at the station in Hadath al-Jebbe, but eyewitnesses in the area said that the accident was limited to a fire and no explosion.

Local sources also reported that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit, decimating a section of the gas station.

However, a security source told local media that the owners, belonging to the Shadrawi family, were preparing to open the gas station for the first time.

But a number of gallons of gasoline stored in the station exploded after the short circuit sparked a fire.

The same sources said that the owner of the station and his brother sustained burns.