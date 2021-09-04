ICD’s event discusses ways to promote cross-border disruptive financial services

Arab World 4 September 2021 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
ICD’s event discusses ways to promote cross-border disruptive financial services

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IDBG), organized a side event titled “Role of ICD’s Bridge Platform in Digitalization and Restoring businesses after COVID-19 pandemic” On 3rd September 2021.

ICD objective behind the event was to play a leading role, especially in post-COVID-19 era, in promoting cross-border innovations and financial services that accelerate financial recovery of targeted individuals and SMEs through efficient and swift deployment of emerging trends brought by FinTech key players in sectors such as the “digitization”, “Open Banking”, “Blockchain”, and “Big Data”, “Cloud Services”, and “NeoBanks”.

ICD also aimed to update solution providers and executers with the latest regulations and policy updates. Additionally, ICD also sought valuable recommendations which enable cross-border expansion and solutions, while establishing new businesses and partnerships facilitating restoring of post-COVID resilience and prosperity for all.

Among the issues addressed by the event were: Challenges and opportunities related to FinTech cross-borders’ expansion, efficient and fast deployments of emerging FinTech trends, highlighting Fintech sectors such as “digitization”, “Open Banking”, “Blockchain”, and “Big Data”, “Cloud services”, and “NeoBanks”; in addition to development of new and innovative solutions by FinTech Startups to overcome financial challenges facing individuals and SMEs and new financial regulations recently announced by financial authorities.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Ayman Sejiny, the CEO of ICD, said: "Nowadays, millions of people around the world perform a wide range of financial transactions through their smartphones with no need to visit a bank branch. New financial products and mobile wallets targeting low-income households are emerging in Africa and Asia. Technology is making it possible to do practically any type of financial transactions – savings, payments, lending – in remote villages with the use of smartphones. FinTech can accelerate financial inclusion especially for poor people around the world."

He also said: “we all must understand and be prepared to embrace disruption and innovation that technology is bringing to our lives”.

He further emphasized the importance of Fintech in meeting the objectives of financial inclusion. “Fintech solutions deliver more efficient outcomes when it compares to separate networks of state institutions and international development organizations. The emerged fintech–based ecosystems accelerate access to finance, expand and monetize digital footprints. Henceforth, the financial inclusion is well served.”

Six FinTech founders and CEOs contributed to this event to highlight their own experiences regarding expansion challenges and opportunities in ICD member countries.

Additionally, the session updated the audience with recent and emerging trends related to digitalization and Blockchain industry towards fostering cross-border expansion for all.

The panellists also addressed how individuals and firms are changing when it comes to saving money, making payments, investing and borrowing, whilst confirming the fact that Fintech solutions currently offered make it possible to do practically any type of financial transaction – savings, payments, financing – in remote villages with the use of smartphones. It is evident that FinTech solutions can encourage cross border financial services with ease and trustworthiness.

At the conclusion of the event, Mr. Sejiny awarded the Winners of its International Financial Innovation Competition titled “ICD’s Finnovation Award 2020 in the presence of many government officials, corporate executives of financial institutions, entrepreneurs FinTechs, businessmen and development practitioners attended the event.

“The Finnovation Award values the ideas, inspiration, and leadership of financial institutions who drive the improvement of the financial industry,” said Mr. Sejiny. “exposing innovative solutions that were successfully implemented in a member country and has the potential to be replicated in other member countries” he added.

The announced winners for 2020 include:

An Innovation solution from Alif Bank of Tajikistan titled “E-wallet alif.mobi, Salom retail loan card”; An Innovation solution from Maldives Islamic Bank of the Maldives titled “Lifestyle Financing to Meet Consumer Demand”; An Innovation solution from Bidaya Home Finance of Saudi Arabia titled “Data Driven Marketing Campaigns”; An Innovation solution from Green Delta Capital Limited of Bangladesh titled “GD Planner”; and An Innovation solution from Wifak International Bank of Tunisia titled “The Card Plus and the Salary ++ Card”.

These innovations deserved high distinction and award as they encourage other financial institutions to envisage innovation as a prime engine for growth and sustainability, in a rapidly changing age.

This award is introduced and sponsored by ICD to continue its support toward the growth and sustainability of the financial industry with an aim to collaborate in delivering development goals and objectives. ICD encourages all financial institutions with highly distinguished innovations to participate in the 2nd edition of ICD’s global Finnovation Award which will be launched in Q4 2021. For more information, please visit the Finnovation Award website at www.innovativeFIs.net

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies, and encouraging cross border investments. ICD is Rated A2’ by Moody’s, ‘A-’ by S&P and, A+ by Fitch. ICD establishes and strengthens cooperation and partnership relationships with an aim to establish joint or collective financing. ICD also applies financial technology (Fintech) to make financing more efficient and comprehensive. For more information, visit: www.icd-ps.org

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.4
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.4
Uzbek companies to export footwear to Russia
Uzbek companies to export footwear to Russia
UzAuto Motors starts selling 4 car model in Tajikistan
UzAuto Motors starts selling 4 car model in Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals amount of mortgage loans issued under state line in 8M2021 Finance 12:41
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Finance 12:39
Turkmen Railways opens tender for overhaul Tenders 12:36
Azerbaijan records historically high electricity consumption Oil&Gas 12:22
Iran to boost apple growing Business 12:19
ICD’s event discusses ways to promote cross-border disruptive financial services Arab World 12:17
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows Arab World 12:15
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better Other News 12:10
Azerbaijan working on popularization of domestic products abroad - Uluchay Center (PHOTO) Economy 12:06
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.4 Uzbekistan 11:57
Azerbaijan sees decline in oil prices Finance 11:46
EU aims to increase export potential of Azerbaijani SMEs - Head of EU Delegation Economy 11:39
Turkmen state concern to buy metal products via tender Tenders 11:35
Iran’s GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Isfahan Province Business 11:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:20
Migrants in Russia to be bound to get cards with chips on dactyloscopy starting Dec 29 Russia 11:19
Large-scale gas supply project launched in Georgia Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbek companies to export footwear to Russia Business 10:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:54
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won more gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 10:49
Turkmenistan to buy equipment for data transmission network from Emirati company ICT 10:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly's Dondarly village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10:45
WHO Azerbaijan talks possibility of vaccination of children against COVID-19 Society 10:45
UzAuto Motors starts selling 4 car model in Tajikistan Business 10:24
S&P reveals key factors supporting Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for September 4 Finance 09:52
Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding legal limit US 09:38
Turkish president approves effective dates of agreements reached with Azerbaijan Turkey 09:38
Turkmen state concern to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 09:36
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for perforating explosives work in wells Tenders 09:32
Tourists from several countries visited Azerbaijan during COVID-19 pandemic - expert Society 09:08
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse Other News 08:54
Paralympic athlete wins 14th gold medal for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Society 08:32
Azerbaijan wins 13th gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games Society 08:14
UNDP supports dev't of non-hydrocarbon sectors of Turkmenistan's economy (Exclusive) Turkmenistan 08:09
5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Xinjiang Other News 07:58
Earthquake hits south of Almaty city Kazakhstan 07:33
Georgia expects decline in prices for vegetable oil Business 07:00
Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany over Afghanistan issue US 06:24
France’s Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week Europe 05:26
Turkey closes in on 100M COVID-19 jabs since January Turkey 04:31
Google locks Afghan government accounts World 03:36
Biden signs order to let some 9/11 documents go public US 02:48
Oil prices fall amid weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report Oil&Gas 01:57
U.S. defense secretary to travel to Gulf countries next week US 01:08
75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 00:49
USAID to continue promoting competitive business environment in Azerbaijan Economy 00:12
Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister Turkey 3 September 23:30
Iran receives biggest COVID-19 vaccine consignment Iran 3 September 23:08
Closing ceremony of "Sea Cup" military contest held Society 3 September 22:50
Taliban sources say their forces take Panjshir, in full control of Afghanistan Other News 3 September 22:35
Georgia, UK discuss joint infrastructure and transport projects Georgia 3 September 21:57
Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture discloses data on prices for grain harvest in 2022 Uzbekistan 3 September 21:48
Turkmenistan, UK talk humanitarian issues related to situation in Afghanistan Turkmenistan 3 September 21:41
Azerbaijan allows citizens of 13 more states to fly to the country Politics 3 September 21:09
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 3 September 19:25
Azerbaijan grabs first gold medal at 2021 CIS Games in Russia’s Kazan Society 3 September 19:23
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 3 September 19:13
Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Sahini - 2021 exercises (PHOTO) Society 3 September 19:07
Georgia records increase in volume of budget after adjustments Business 3 September 18:56
Parliamentary Budget Office of Georgia emphasizes significant dev't trend in economy Business 3 September 18:52
Azerbaijani FM receives credentials of new ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) Politics 3 September 18:48
Georgia shares data on vaccine imports Georgia 3 September 18:46
Iran's electricity industry shares concerns for winter fuel supply Business 3 September 18:44
Trade makes up largest share in total turnover in Georgia's business sector Business 3 September 18:26
Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss joint development of energy sector Kazakhstan 3 September 18:26
Georgia sees decrease in profits of insurance industry Finance 3 September 18:23
Azerbaijan records decrease in lending to public organizations Finance 3 September 18:03
Iran's Qom Province sees increase in exports Iran 3 September 17:58
Saudi ACWA Power intends to aid Uzbekistan in developing capital market Business 3 September 17:53
Kazakhstan's QazExpoCongress, Russian Roscongress Foundation sign co-op agreement Kazakhstan 3 September 17:44
Azerbaijan's CEC holds another regular meeting Politics 3 September 17:43
Largest share of investments in Turkmenistan falls on manufacturing sector - minister Finance 3 September 17:40
Iran hopes not to face gas-related challenges during winter Oil&Gas 3 September 17:37
Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan sees growth in fixed capital investments Business 3 September 17:35
AstraZeneca reaches settlement with EU on COVID-19 vaccine delivery Europe 3 September 17:29
Azerbaijani president signs order on next conscription for military service Politics 3 September 17:24
Google Pay partners with Leumi US 3 September 17:23
Georgia sees increase in volume of business sector turnover Business 3 September 17:23
Azerbaijan to create portal for purchase of food products by state order Politics 3 September 17:14
Some 45.4 million Russians receive at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine — deputy PM Russia 3 September 17:13
Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion to showcase country's march to a $5T economy Other News 3 September 17:12
Interest rate on mortgage loans to rise in Georgia Finance 3 September 17:08
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime cargo transport down Transport 3 September 17:03
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz to buy material and technical resources via tender Tenders 3 September 17:02
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 3 September 17:01
New gas turbine power plant launched in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Oil&Gas 3 September 17:01
India, US Officials Discuss Bilateral And Regional Issues Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue Other News 3 September 17:00
New chairmen and secretaries to DECs elected in Azerbaijan Politics 3 September 17:00
Azerbaijan sees rise in fees on compulsory occupational disability insurance Finance 3 September 16:58
SOCAR’s payments to state in Azerbaijan and beyond Oil&Gas 3 September 16:57
SOCAR’s operating expenses down y-o-y Oil&Gas 3 September 16:41
Azerbaijani president amends decree on establishing Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC Politics 3 September 16:38
Indian exports up 45 pc to USD 33.14 bn in Aug; trade deficit widens Other News 3 September 16:33
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan Politics 3 September 16:20
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visits Washington for talks with U.S. officials Other News 3 September 16:11
India to complete training of Afghan Army soldiers in its military academies Other News 3 September 16:05
Kazakhstan's export to Finland skyrockets despite COVID-19 Business 3 September 16:05
Kazakhstan needs nuclear power station - president Oil&Gas 3 September 16:05
ADA University will host the Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus Society 3 September 16:01
All news