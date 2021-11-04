Emirates to launch daily Tel Aviv - Dubai flights

After repeated delays, Emirates Airline has finally announced that it is launching daily Tel Aviv - Dubai flights from December 6, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The airline will use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route with daily flights depart Dubai at 2.50 pm and landing at Ben Gurion Airport at 4.25 pm. Flights to Dubai will depart Tel Aviv at 6.25 pm and arrive in Dubai at 11.25 pm.

Emirates has been operating indirectly in Israel for the past year through its low-cost arm flyDubai, which currently operates four weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai.

While many Israelis are expected to fly to Dubai this winter for both leisure and business, Emirates is also emphasizing its connection flights to India, Thailand, Australia, South Africa, the US and Latin America.

Emirates Airline chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said, "Emirates is excited to announce Tel Aviv, one of the region’s key gateways, as its newest destination. With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travelers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai. We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travelers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates’ network.

He added: "We would like to thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their support, and we await the opportunity to serve Israel and open up more prospects for both countries to continue to build a strong relationship while growing business and expanding tourism in the near future."

In addition to passenger operations, Emirates SkyCargo will offer 20 tonnes of cargo capacity each way between Dubai and Tel Aviv on the Boeing 777-300ER to support exports of pharmaceuticals, tech goods, vegetables and other perishables from Tel Aviv. The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.