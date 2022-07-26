Rockets target gas complex in north Iraq

Three Katyusha rockets hit a gas complex in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on Saturday, a local official said, in the latest attack to target the Emirati-owned facility, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“It is still not yet clear if there was any damage” in the attack on the Khor Mor complex, said Ramak Ramadan, district chief of Chamchamal where the facility is located.

In June, the site owned by UAE energy company Dana Gas was targeted three separate times by rockets that did not cause casualties or damage.

No none has claimed responsibility for the attacks.