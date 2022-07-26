Greece, Saudi Arabia to sign energy deal, crown prince says

Greece and Saudi Arabia will sign a deal in renewable energy and discuss other investments and security, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Prince Mohammed's visit to Greece is his first to a member state of the European Union since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We can provide Greece and Southwest Europe through Greece with much cheaper renewable energy and get an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed about that today," Prince Mohammed said, sitting alongside Mitsotakis.

Prince Mohammed's last official visit outside the Middle East had been to Japan in 2019 for a G20 summit.