Drone attacks kill 2 in Northern Iraq

Two individuals were killed and two others sustained injuries in drone attacks on villages in Sulaimaniyah province, located in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to a statement by the provincial governor on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Haval Abubakir, the governor of Sulaimaniyah province, said that the attacks took place on Saturday evening when an unidentified drone targeted three villages near the border with Iran in Sulaimaniyah province.

Abubakir said that preliminary investigations indicated two fatalities and two injuries, without providing further details about the incident.