UAE requests UN Security Council meeting on situation in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested a closed meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Gaza Strip on December 4, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN Lana Zaki Nuseibah said, Trend reports.

"The UAE regularly requests regular [UNSC] meetings to shed light on the situation and focus the Security Council's attention on this crisis. For example, we have just asked for closed consultations on the resumption of hostilities in the Security Council on Monday," she said.

She added that the UAE has asked UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo to brief the Security Council given her recent return from a trip to the Middle East region.