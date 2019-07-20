GAC Honda to recall 94,680 vehicles

GAC Honda, the joint venture between Honda and Guangzhou Automobile Group, will recall 94,680 vehicles in the Chinese market due to defective airbags, according to China's top quality watchdog, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recall, set to begin on Monday, will involve 94,663 Crosstour, Fit, City, Accord, Odyssey and Everus S1 models made between Nov. 11, 2002 and June 27, 2015, and 17 imported Fit Hybrid sedans manufactured between July 5, 2012 and March 1, 2013, said an online statement by the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

When airbags deploy, airbag inflators of the affected vehicles may rupture, spewing out shrapnel and posing risks to drivers and passengers.

The automaker will replace the defective parts of the affected vehicles free of charge, according to the statement.

