Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions

Italy’s new government will be coming out against the anti-Russian sanctions that hit the Russian economy and the civil society, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told on Tuesday the upper house of the parliament, where the government faces a confidence vote, TASS reports.

"The new government of Italy will be seeking that the sanction policy against Russia be reviewed, especially those [sanctions] that affect the economy and the civil society of the Russian Federation," he said.

The prime minister said Italy "will be fully open to Russia that has in the recent years strengthened its international role in the settlement of geopolitical crises". He emphasized, however, that Italy will remain a NATO country, while the US will remain its "traditionally privileged partner".

